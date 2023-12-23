Police Custody, Definition Of 'Terrorist Act': Does BNS Curtail Civil Liberties?

The revised versions of these bills will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860; the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.
From expanding detention in police custody from the 15-day limit to up to 90 days, to bringing terrorism, mob lynching, and organised crime under ordinary legislation for the first time — some key changes have been made to India's criminal law system.
In an overhaul, the Parliament on Thursday, 21 December passed three Bills — Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) (BSB2) Bill.
Labelled as an attempt to break from the 'colonial origins of criminal law' by the government, the bills face criticism over certain aspects — which may impact individual freedom and civil rights.
What are these key changes? How do they impact civil liberties? Do the bills decolonise existing criminal laws as the Centre claims?
The Quint speaks to experts who help decode.
One significant change is the expansion of possible duration of police custody beyond the initial 15 days of the arrest, according to BNSS Bill.
Section 187(3) of the bill states:
"The change implies that the prescribed 15-day period of custody can now be split into shorter periods of custody sought over the period of 40 days for offences punishable upto 10 years or 60 days for other offences. This will make the police less circumspect while making an arrest, as the right of the police to have police custody will not be limited to the first 15 days. You can take three-day custody today and not do anything for a month. Then again, five days, and investigate on some other lines, and so on," Abhir Datt, a Delhi-based lawyer, told The Quint.
According to Pratiksha Basarkar, Senior Associate (Litigation) at Project39A, a criminal justice initiative by National Law University (NLU), expanding the duration of such custody "heightens the risk of police excesses."
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by BJP MP Brij Lal, also flagged this issue on custodial violence. However, the revised Bill did not consider it.
Giving an example, Basarkar said that individuals who are routinely tortured in police custody will be "forced to sign blank papers, which are then used by the police to fabricate ‘disclosure statements’."
Agreeing with Basarkar, Abhinav Sekhri, a Delhi-based lawyer who specialises in criminal law, said, "The reason to restrict police custody was the recognition that it is oppressive and enables police to extract false statements from accused persons."
Another important change in the second version of the BNS Bill is in Section 113, where the definition of a "terrorist act" has been modified to adopt the existing definition under Section 15 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).
It also specifies that “an officer not below the rank of the Superintendent of Police shall decide whether to register the case under this provision or the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967”.
Experts, however, questioned the lack of clarity of applicability of BNS over UAPA.
"It is unclear as to why this offence was added separately. In practice, how might a police officer know if the offence falls under BNS or UAPA? According to me, the police will take caution and invoke both sections. It gives them more latitude. If UAPA doesn't suit them, they can put the activity under the expansive interpretation of BNS and charge the person," Abhir Datt said.
He explained that it was not on the courts to decide "which offence the prosecuting agency will choose to invoke. The court’s role will come only after the chargesheet is filed and the court will only decide under which provisions the accused will be tried. This change, however, is not going to make much of a difference as India as it is has had a very bad history with terrorism laws. They have been very draconian and harsh... but yes, it does make it difficult for a person to get bail or prove that, perhaps, he is innocent."
However, Sekhri said "It is speculative to think in terms of misuse."
According to Pratiksha Basarkar, certain changes proposed in the bills raise concerns of over-criminalisation due to the use of "vague and unclear language in drafting."
"This is especially seen in offences that concern protecting the security of the State. An instance is the provision criminalising the making or publishing of “false and misleading information jeopardising the sovereignty, unity, integrity, or security of India." This contains several widely-worded phrases (as italicised) which can increase the scope of actions that are criminalised," Basarkar to The Quint.
Introducing the three bills for the first time in August, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the old laws, which date back to the 19th century, were a symbol of gulami (slavery), referring to the British colonial rule.
So, have the three bills decolonised India's existing criminal laws? Not really, experts told The Quint.
Meanwhile, Pratiksha Basarkar from Project 39A believed that the Bills did not "succeed in their decolonisation agenda and in fact, entrench colonial logic – of the State using criminal law to exercising control over its subjects to the maximum possible extent."
"Even though the reform was marketed as an attempt to break from the colonial origins of criminal law, it actually represents a resurgence of the colonial-style authoritarian approach, rather than an effort to build upon the relatively modest progress made half a century ago in advancing individual freedom and civil rights," wrote Abhinav Sekhri.
