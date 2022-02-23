Court Orders The Wire To Take Down 14 Articles on Bharat Biotech in 100 Cr Case

In a Rs 100 crore defamation case filed by Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech, an Andhra Court on Wednesday, 22 February, ordered taking down of 14 articles from The Wire.

Further, the court's order has restrained The Wire, and its founding editors, Siddharth Vardarajan, SR Bhatia, MK Venu and others, from publishing defamatory articles relating to Bharat Biotech.

Senior Advocate Vivek Reddy, appearing for the Covaxin maker, had argued that The Wire had published articles that contained false allegations against Bharat Biotech and Covaxin, with malicious intent to undermine the reputation of the pharma company, Bar and Bench reported.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)