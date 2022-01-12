Covaxin Booster Dose Can Neutralise Delta & Omicron Variants: Bharat Biotech

Covaxin's booster dose is able to neutralise both the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2, Bharat Biotech announced on Wednesday, 12 January.
Earlier studies have demonstrated the neutralising potential of Covaxin against other SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern such as Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta, and Kappa, a study conducted at US' Emory University said.
The company said that the neutralisation activity seen among people boosted with Covaxin was comparable to what has been observed in mRNA vaccine-boosted people against the Omicron variant.
More than 90 percent of all individuals boosted with Covaxin showed neutralising antibodies. All participants received an initial two-dose schedule of Covaxin at Day 0 and Day 28. The study findings will soon be posted on preprint server medrxiv, the company said.
Formulated uniquely such that the same dosage can be administered to adults and children alike, Covaxin is a ready-to-use, liquid vaccine, stored at 2 - 8 degrees Celsius, with 12 months shelf life and multi-dose vial policy, Bharat Biotech said.
In the wake of Omicron, many countries have rolled out third booster doses to tackle the rising infections. India has also started a "precautionary dose" for health workers and the elderly from 10 January.
