DCGI Gives Nod to Bharat Biotech for Intranasal COVID-19 Booster Dose Trials

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given permission to Bharat Biotech for intranasal COVID-19 booster dose trials, reported news agency ANI.

These trials will be carried out at nine different sites, the report added.

This development comes on the same day that Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announced that over 1 crore precautionary doses, as they are being referred to by the government, have been administered to the eligible population in just 19 days.

Earlier, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the DCGI had granted 'in principle' approval to Bharat Biotech to conduct 'Phase III superiority study and Phase III booster dose study' for its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, ANI reported on 5 January.