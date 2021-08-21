Injustice to Akil Kureshi v Pragmatism: Decoding Collegium's Supreme Court Picks

The Supreme Court collegium's new list of recommendations for appointments to the top court has created a host of headlines.

It began with news that there was a chance for the first ever woman Chief Justice of India.

Followed by current CJI NV Ramana saying he was "extremely upset" with "irresponsible reporting and speculation" about the recommendations, even though the list finally put out by the collegium was exactly the same.

And now the conversation has moved to the 'message' sent by the failure to include on the list, a senior, well-respected judge like Justice Akil Kureshi.