CJI Ramana 'Extremely Upset' Over 'Speculation' on Collegium Recommendations
Reports on 18 August claimed that the collegium had cleared a list of 9 candidates, including three women.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has strongly criticised media reports on Wednesday, 18 August, which claimed that the Supreme Court collegium had finalised a list of nine recommendations for appointment as apex court judges.
"Today’s reflections in some sections of the media, pending the process, even before formalising the resolution is counter productive," the CJI said, speaking at the reference for Justice Navin Sinha, who retired from his position as judge of the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Reports in some newspapers and legal news portals had claimed that the collegium had cleared nine names to be sent to the government, including three women judges, with one of them, Justice BV Nagarathna (currently a judge of the Karnataka High Court) having a chance to become India's first woman CJI in 2027.
A key point which came across from the reports was that the list did not include Justice Akil Kureshi, the chief justice of the Tripura High Court, despite him being second on the all-India seniority list among high court judges.
A failure to include his name in the collegium recommendations has been cited as the reason for the lack of appointments to the Supreme Court in the last 18 months despite mounting vacancies.
Justice Rohinton Nariman, who retired from the court on 12 August, is said to have refused to clear any recommendations for apex court judges if they did not include Justice Kureshi's name.
CJI Ramana has taken exception to the "speculation" caused by the news reports.
"There were instances of deserving career progression of bright talents getting marred because of such irresponsible reporting and speculation. This is very unfortunate and I am extremely upset about it."CJI NV Ramana
"You are all aware we need to appoint judges to this court," the CJI had begun by saying. "The process is ongoing. Meetings will be held and decisions will be taken. The process of appointment of judges is sacrosanct and has certain dignity attached to it. My media friends must understand and recognise the sanctity of this process."
At the same time, the CJI also applauded those journalists who had not reported the leaked information.
"I must also place on record tremendous amount of maturity and responsibility displayed by majority of the senior journalists and media houses in showing restraint and not speculating on such a serious matter. Such professional journalists and ethical media are the real strength of the Supreme Court in particular and democracy in general. You are part of our system. I expect all the stakeholders to uphold the integrity and dignity of this institution."
