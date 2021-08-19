Justice BV Nagarathna: Judge Who Can Become India's First Woman CJI in 2027

BV Nagarathna could become India's first-ever female Chief Justice.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Tuesday, 17 August, the Supreme Court collegium in its meeting recommended nine names to be elevated as judges of the Supreme Court. Eight out of the nine names are judges of the high courts, out of which three are women.
Justice Nagarathna was enrolled to the Bangalore Bar in 1987 and practised as an advocate dealing with matters pertaining to constitutional law, commercial law, and administrative law. She is the daughter of Justice ES Venkataramiah who became first Chief Justice of India from Karnataka in 1989.
Justice Nagarathna during her tenure at Karnataka High Court has presided over some key cases on education policy. Her judgments have prioritised principles such as equitable access to quality education while also maintaining autonomy of educational institutions.
Hailing the cause of access to quality education even during the pandemic, the bench headed by Justice Nagarathna directed the state government to bridge the digital divide, ensuring wider reach of online classes.
"Pandemic or no pandemic, education of children must go on," she consistently held. She also ensured that the unique needs of specific category of students are also being taken care of to engender meaningful access to education. In light of this spirit, she categorically highlighted that the state cannot ignore distribution of sanitary napkins to adoloscent school-going girls.
Justice Nagarathna, along with Chief Justice Abhay Oka, consistently sought accountability from and issued directions to the state government to manage the migrant crisis created by the sudden imposition of lockdown.
The said bench also directed the state government to make adequate arrangement for food and water for migrants destined to travel in Shramik trains. It was because of her pulling up the state government, that the latter decided to bear the costs of migrants' travelling to their native states.
Justice Nagarathna's jurisprudence at the Karnataka High Court is largely marked with sensitivity towards social welfare and protection of the constitutional rights of the most deprived.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined