Chhawla Rape Case: SC Agrees to Hear Review Plea Challenging Acquittal
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The apex court on Wednesday, 8 February, agreed to constitute a bench to hear a review plea challenging the acquittal of the accused in Chhawla rape and murder case. The hearing is expected to take place in open court.
What happened? Highlighting the brutality of the crime that had taken place in Delhi’s Chhawla area in 2012, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reportedly said:
Mehta also requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to head the bench.
What was the CJI’s response? According to Livelaw, CJI DY Chandrachud replied:
Background: In November 2022, a Supreme Court bench of then Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela Trivedi, had set aside the judgment of the Delhi High Court which convicted the three men for rape and murder of a 19 year old girl.
(With inputs from Livelaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined