Chhawla Rape Case: 3 Men Sentenced to Death Acquitted by Supreme Court

Three men, who were awarded the death penalty by a Delhi court in a 2012 gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old woman, were acquitted by the Supreme Court on Monday, 7 November.

A resident of outer Delhi's Chhawla, the woman's mutilated body was found three days after she was abducted, in a field in Rodhai village in Haryana's Rewari district.

The three men, identified as Rahul, Ravi, and Vinod, were convicted of kidnapping, gang-rape and murder by the Delhi court in February 2014.