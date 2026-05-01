‘I Hid This Bad Memory Deep Down’: One Bohra Woman’s Fight Against FGM

Samina (name changed) is among the survivors-turned-activists from the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community who have been advocating against the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) in their community for over a decade. She is part of the group behind the Supreme Court petition seeking a ban on the practice—and directing the government to enact specific anti-FGM law. A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is set to hear the petition next week. The case is part of a batch of cases dealing with broader constitutional questions on religious freedom.

Choosing to cut one’s daughter is not an individual choice. It is coloured by pressure from elders in one’s family, community members, neighbours, friends and religious acquaintances—all of whom may start enquiring about a young mother’s khatna plans as a daughter approaches the age of seven.

Traditional cutters, whose livelihood is vested in cutting young girls, are often members of one’s close-knit community.