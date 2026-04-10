As Sabarimala Plays Out in Supreme Court, the Stakes Now Go Far Beyond Entry

The legal fraternity and religious communities alike are watching closely at the Supreme Court proceedings right now.

Nearly seven years after the apex court’s landmark 2018 verdict permitting women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple, a nine-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is once again hearing the reference matter.

The Bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna, MM Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi, are not merely revisit the Kerala temple’s entry dispute. The reference has blossomed into a seminal constitutional exercise, questioning the interplay between religious freedom, equality, and the limits of judicial review—issues that will resonate across faiths, from mosques to fire temples.