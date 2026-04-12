Is the Supreme Court Asking the Right Questions About FGM?

After more than seven years of legal limbo, the Supreme Court is set to hear a constitutional challenge to female genital mutilation (FGM) in India, bringing a deeply intimate and brutal practice back into sharp public focus.

Filed in 2017, a PIL sought the court to declare the practice unconstitutional, while pushing for specific legislation to ensure accountability under existing criminal law.

KK Venugopal, then Attorney General, agreed, “This practice has to be stopped. It has been declared as a crime in (many other) countries.” And yet, no final judgment was delivered by the court. And so, FGM continues in India even in 2026.

“What has happened in the interim? Hundreds of girls have been cut because the practice continues, unabated,” Masooma Ranalvi, an FGM-survivor involved in the petition, tells The Quint.