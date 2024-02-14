Bilkis Bano Case: Gujarat Govt Moves SC to Expunge 'Highly Unwarranted' Remarks

What was the SC order? On 15 August 2022, the Gujarat government granted remission and released eleven men, sentenced to life for the gang rape of then 21-year-old Bano, and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

While setting aside the government's decision, on 8 January 2024, the top court had made a key observation – the "appropriate" government to take a call on the remission of convicts was Maharashtra, and not Gujarat.

The court also found that a May 2022 SC order, which paved the way for the Gujarat government to apply its remission policy, was obtained by "fraud" and was invalid.