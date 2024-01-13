The Bilkis Bano Case: Justice Delayed but Prevailed

Overturning the May 2022 order, the current Bench quashed the remission and ordered the 11 convicts to return to jail within two weeks. This is a watershed moment in the history of criminal justice in India wherein not only has a previous order of the apex court been reversed by a succeeding bench, but also the order has been proclaimed as “null and void” on grounds of “misrepresentation of facts and fraud.”

The convicts are guilty of not just an individual crime but a crime against humanity and while the Indian prison system operates on restorative and not retributive principles, upholding their life sentences was exigent to ensure that women’s safety and dignity in this country was not eroded completely.

The recent order quashed the remission order on the ground that the Gujarat government had no jurisdiction over the case at hand since, under the definition of “appropriate government” under section 432(7)(b) of the CrPC, was the government within whose territory the offender was sentenced.