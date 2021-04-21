‘Beg, Borrow, Steal, but Ensure Oxygen’: Delhi HC to Centre

An oxygen tanker arrives at GTB Hospital just moments before the hospital is to exhaust its supply for treatment of COVID patients.
Photo Courtesy: Videograb/Twitter
In an urgent hearing, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 21 April, directed the Central government to ensure the supply of medical oxygen by “whatever means required”.
The order has come in an urgent plea filed by Max Healthcare, citing an acute shortage of oxygen. Max informed the court that it currently has only three hours of oxygen and if the oxygen runs outs the lives of 400 patients, out of which 262 are COVID patients, are under threat.
The court observed that the supply of medical oxygen from established sources such as INOX is not able to meet the present demand. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Central government to ensure that this demand is met by other means.
Therefore, the court directed the Central government, if necessary, to divert the entire supply of oxygen from industries, particularly steel and petroleum.
The government can also consider the option of airlifting, the court said.
The court rapped the Central government regarding the prevailing medical crisis, saying that the current supply of oxygen is “no solace to anybody”. The court also asked the Central government, “what have you done so far?”
The court further expressed “disappointment” towards the steps taken by the Central government so far to meet the crisis.
The court asked the Central government that if Tata Steel can divert its oxygen supply for COVID treatment, why can’t other industries follow suit?
In light of this, the court recorded in its order that the government can very well divert the production of oxygen from petroleum industries. The court noted that even if these industries run at lower capacities till the time more oxygen is imported, “heavens are not going to fall”.
Earlier today, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice of contempt to an oxygen manufacturer, M/s INOX, for failing to comply with its earlier order to supply oxygen to the Delhi government.
Delhi government’s counsel senior advocate Rahul Mehra had argued that Delhi was facing a grave deficit of medical oxygen, and the requirement was 700 MT per day.
Appearing for Delhi government, Mehra had also iterated that the reason for the company’s non-compliance is possibly the law and order situation that may be created, in case the M/s INOX were to transport the oxygen from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.
Following which the bench asked the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to be present during the next hearing date, which is 22 April.
These observations were made in the case of Rakesh Malhotra vs Union of India, which is a PIL considering aspects related to the availability of COVID-19 beds, oxygen supply, RT-PCR tests among other facilities in the national capital.
