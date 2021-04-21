‘Beg, Borrow, Steal, but Ensure Oxygen’: Delhi HC to Centre In an urgent plea moved by Max, the Delhi High Court asked the government to ensure oxygen is provided to hospitals. Karan Tripathi Law Published: An oxygen tanker arrives at GTB Hospital just moments before the hospital is to exhaust its supply for treatment of COVID patients. Photo Courtesy: Videograb/Twitter

In an urgent hearing, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 21 April, directed the Central government to ensure the supply of medical oxygen by “whatever means required”.

The Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli further directed the Central government to protect the right to life of citizens who are seriously ill and require medical oxygen.

The order has come in an urgent plea filed by Max Healthcare, citing an acute shortage of oxygen. Max informed the court that it currently has only three hours of oxygen and if the oxygen runs outs the lives of 400 patients, out of which 262 are COVID patients, are under threat.

Centre Must Ensure Supply Of Oxygen

The court observed that the supply of medical oxygen from established sources such as INOX is not able to meet the present demand. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Central government to ensure that this demand is met by other means.

“We witnessed the overnight development at Nashik where oxygen supply was disrupted due to a leak and many people died. The demand of oxygen by Max and others to deal with COVID-19 patients has gone up manifold.” Delhi High Court

Therefore, the court directed the Central government, if necessary, to divert the entire supply of oxygen from industries, particularly steel and petroleum.

Recognising the issue of transporting oxygen, the court asked the Central government to “consider ways and means” of transporting oxygen from plants by either creating a dedicated corridor so that the supply lines are not affected.

The government can also consider the option of airlifting, the court said.

What Have You Done About the Problem?

The court rapped the Central government regarding the prevailing medical crisis, saying that the current supply of oxygen is “no solace to anybody”. The court also asked the Central government, “what have you done so far?”

“Why is it not dawning upon your officers that the supply of oxygen to steel and petroleum industries need to be minimised. Why are you showing hesistancy? Is running a steel plant so important... ask Mr Tata, he’ll be willing to help.” Delhi High Court

The court further expressed “disappointment” towards the steps taken by the Central government so far to meet the crisis.

“Why is the government not waking up to the reality... How is the government so oblivious of the ground reality? We can’t let people die.” Delhi High Court

What Explains Industrial Greed for Oxygen?

The court asked the Central government that if Tata Steel can divert its oxygen supply for COVID treatment, why can’t other industries follow suit?

“This is the heights of greed. Is there no humanity left?” Delhi High Court

In light of this, the court recorded in its order that the government can very well divert the production of oxygen from petroleum industries. The court noted that even if these industries run at lower capacities till the time more oxygen is imported, “heavens are not going to fall”.

The court has directed the Central government to take over the production of oxygen from steel plants, even if it amounts to “shutting down of these industries”. The steel and petroleum industries are also directed to make their oxygen production avaliable to the Central government.

“We direct the Central government to provide safe passage so that oxygen supply to Max hospital is not obstructed by any law and order problem.” Delhi High Court

Delhi HC Serves Contempt Notice to Oxygen Manufacturer

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice of contempt to an oxygen manufacturer, M/s INOX, for failing to comply with its earlier order to supply oxygen to the Delhi government.

On Monday, 19 April, a division bench had directed M/s INOX to honour its contract to supply 140 MT of oxygen to Delhi but the firm had not complied with the court order.

Delhi government’s counsel senior advocate Rahul Mehra had argued that Delhi was facing a grave deficit of medical oxygen, and the requirement was 700 MT per day.

Appearing for Delhi government, Mehra had also iterated that the reason for the company’s non-compliance is possibly the law and order situation that may be created, in case the M/s INOX were to transport the oxygen from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. Following which the bench asked the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to be present during the next hearing date, which is 22 April. These observations were made in the case of Rakesh Malhotra vs Union of India, which is a PIL considering aspects related to the availability of COVID-19 beds, oxygen supply, RT-PCR tests among other facilities in the national capital.