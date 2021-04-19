Delhi HC Tells Company Not to Divert Oxygen Supply to Other States

“We direct Inox to honour its contract with GNCTD and hospitals in Delhi and continue to supply oxygen and restore 140 metric tonne supply immediately which shall in turn be supplied to needy hospitals in Delhi,” the court said on Monday, according to Bar & Bench.

The Delhi High Court also asked Centre to examine the availability of oxygen so that it can be diverted to areas where it is most required. The Centre will now file an affidavit on this, reported ANI.