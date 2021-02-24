Bail for Munawar, But Will Friends Sadaqat, Nalin Get Justice Too?

“Sadaqat is in jail and is waiting to get out like his friends did,” says Ashar Warsi, the lawyer representing one of Munawar Faruqui’s friends who is still languishing in jail.

Following a month-long incarceration, comedian Munawar Faruqui was granted ad interim bail on 5 February by the Supreme Court.

Two of his co-accused – Prakhar Vyas and Edwin Anthony – were thereafter released on interim bail by the Madhya Pradesh (MP) High Court on 12 February, which said they were “entitled for temporary bail maintaining parity in the light of the order dated February 5, 2021, passed by the Supreme Court.”