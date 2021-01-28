‘Proud That My Son, Sadakat, Stood By His Friend Munawar Faruqui’

"I am not angry with Munawar (Faruqui), he is also a child like my son. He has not seen the world like I have. Munawar tried to make people laugh as a comedian. He did not think about how our lives have been polarised, how people are thinking in today's times and how everyone is particularly looking at Muslims. He had no clue my son would get arrested after him."

These are the words of 46-year-old Liaqat Khan, father of Munawar's friend Sadakat Khan who was arrested in the same FIR that the comedian was. The Quint spoke to Khan, Sadakat's friends Abdullah, Sagar and Saad, to find out how Sadakat landed in Indore from Mumbai, got arrested by MP Police and ended up spending (at least) 27 days in jail.