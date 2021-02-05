SC Grants Interim Bail to Munawar Faruqui, Stays UP Warrant

The Supreme Court on Friday, 5 February, issued notice on the petitions filed by comedian Munawar Faruqui challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s denial of bail to him, and arguing that his arrest is ‘a case of victimisation’.

The bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and BR Gavai granted ad interim bail to the comedian, according to Faruqui’s lawyer Anshuman Srivastava.

The judges also agreed to a request by senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, who represented Faruqui, to grant him protection from arrest under the production warrant issued by a court in Uttar Pradesh, where an FIR had been filed against the comedian for a previous video in April 2020.

Justice Nariman also indicated that if the case involved a violation of the Supreme Court’s guidelines on arrest in the Arnesh Kumar case, then “that would be enough” to ensure Faruqui was granted liberty.