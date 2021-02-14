You Want to Spread Love or Hate?: Munawar Faruqui in Latest Video

Munawar Faruqui speaks about what he has gone through in latest video.|
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was released earlier this month after having spent over a month in jail for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a comedy show.
On Saturday, 13 February, Faruqui took to YouTube to release a video wherein he breaks his silence. In the 10-minute video titled 'Munawar Faruqui Leaving Comedy', the comedian talks about why he chose stand-up comedy as his profession and why he will never quit entertaining people despite everything he has been subjected to, thanks to the hatred on the internet.
The stand-up comedian starts by saying that there was a time when internet was used to make friends, share information, download wallpapers, ringtones and do things that would make us happy. "Why have we forgotten that internet should be used for entertainment and information? If we want to ban something, why aren't we banning the hate on the internet?", Faruqui asks, referring to the call for banning him.
Faruqui goes on to say that without even knowing the whole truth, people start fighting and abusing on social media. "Why can't we use internet for the right things?", he says adding that anyone can become a victim to the hate.
Munawar Faruqui says that every stand-up comedian wants people to love and appreciate them, and they derive get joy when the audience laughs at their jokes. He also says that it takes great effort to write a joke, and he looks forward to comments from people.
"We do read the comments and they matter. I won't claim that I don't get affected by negative comments. I do. Any kind of abuse upsets me a lot. I read the comments on my videos and get affected because my intention is not to instigate. I don't want people against me, I want people to stand with me", he says.
Faruqui says that when abusive people see that their comments are being shared widely on social media, they assume people are enjoying that. "Why make them stars on the internet", Faruqui asks.
He ends by apologising to fans for a typo in the title of the video. "It's not 'Munawar Faruqui Leaving Comedy', it is 'Munawar Faruqui Living Comedy'. Comedy has kept me alive, how can I quit it?".
The video received an outpouring of support on Twitter.
