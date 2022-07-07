Alt News Co-founder Zubair Moves Supreme Court for Bail, Cites Death Threats

The matter was mentioned on Thursday, 7 July, before a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari for urgent listing.

Gonsalves submitted, "This relates to Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of Alt News. His job is to fact check news, and he was doing the role of identifying hate speeches. A look at the FIR shows that there is no crime. We went to Allahabad HC, but no relief granted. Bail is sought on emergency. There are death threats on the internet. If possible list today at 2. I am really worried," Live Law reported.

The top court has agreed to hear his petition on Friday, 8 July.