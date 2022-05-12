‘Enroll Yourself in MA’: HC Slams BJP Leader for ‘Open Taj Mahal Doors’ Petition

Muslim children greet each other on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha at the Taj Mahal complex in Agra. Representational image.
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 12 May, began hearing a petition which sought direction to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open doors of around 20 locked rooms inside the Taj Mahal premises so that the alleged controversy related to the “history of Taj Mahal” can be put to rest.
The petitioner, Dr Rajneesh Singh, the media in-charge of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) in Ayodhya, stated that he has filed many RTIs and that he got to know about the many locked rooms in the Taj Mahal, adding that the authorities told him that those rooms are barred because of security reasons, Bar and Bench reported.
He added, “If there are many hidden things under the Taj Mahal that should be in public (sic).”
Meanwhile, a bench of Justices DK Upadhyay and Subhash Vidyarthi, while hearing the matter, told the petitioner, “If they have said that rooms are closed because of security reasons, then that's the information. If you're not satisfied, then challenge it.”
When the petitioner insisted on being allowed to go to “those rooms”, the court remarked, “Tomorrow will you come and ask to go to the chambers of Honourable Judges?”
This comes a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Rajsamand constituency of Rajasthan Diya Kumari claimed that the land on which Taj Mahal stands belonged to Jaipur's ruler Jai Singh and that Mughal emperor Shah Jahan had acquired the same from Singh.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Salman Nizami tweeted, "Mughals were visionary – they didn't build their own statues. They build monuments like Taj Mahal, Red fort which can attract tourists & generate revenue. Those who abuse Mughals had to hide their 'Gujarat Model' with a wall!"
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government said that the petitioner lacks territorial jurisdiction.
In response to the petitioner's argument that he had the right, under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to know what is inside the locked rooms of the Taj Mahal, the court asked the petitioner, "How can we pronounce a verdict on this? What is your right? Where is this right to get a particular study conducted?"
The lawyer representing the petitioner said, "Please allow me to show some judgment. Give me some time."
"This petition has been doing rounds in the media for days and you're doing this now? I welcome you to debate the issue with us in the drawing room and not in a court of law," the court further said.
The high court will continue hearing the matter after lunch at 2 pm.
