Hindu Group Members Target Muslim Family Near Udupi Temple, Tell Them To Leave

A group of activists belong to Sri Rama Sene harassed a Muslim family having a picnic close to a temple in Karnataka's Udupi, asking them to vacate the premises.

According to the members belonging to the right-wing Hindu group, the family was ruining sanctity of the temple by cooking fish.

The Muslim family had reportedly travelled to the banks of river Seethanadi from Manglore for a day out.

A video of the exchange captured one of the men shouting, "What is wrong with you? Will you keep quiet if somebody cuts open a pig in front of a mosque? You eat what you want to eat. We have no problem. But, why are you doing it in front of the temple?"

He added, "Why do you do this? It is June and you have already started all this."