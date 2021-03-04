Bomb Scare at Taj Mahal Most Likely a ‘Hoax’: Police

The bomb warning at Taj Mahal was most likely a hoax call, said IG Agra after the premises of the ivory-white marble mausoleum in Agra were vacated on Thursday, 4 March, due to a threat call.
The evacuation took place after a police control room received a call of a bomb being kept at the monument, reports said.
As per news agency ANI, A Satish Ganesh, IG Agra, subsequently said that the Bomb Disposal Squad and other teams carried out extensive search at the Taj Mahal premises.
Earlier, on Thursday morning, Shiv Ram Yadav, Superintendent of Police (Protocol), Agra, was quoted by ANI as saying, "We had received information from the control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment and he wasn't recruited. (He said) A bomb is kept at Taj Mahal which will explode soon. A security check is being done around Taj Mahal,"
"CISF has been alerted. The man's location was traced to Firozabad. Further investigation is underway," he had added.
According to reports, tourists were asked to leave the premises and the monument was shut.
In January, four men belonging to a right-wing outfit called Hindu Jagran March were arrested from Agra for unfurling and waving saffron flags at the Taj Mahal after a video showing the same went viral.
The Taj Mahal reopened on 21 September 2020 after an unprecedented closure of six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former US President Donald Trump on his visit to India, in February 2020, had said that the mausoleum “inspired awe” and is a “testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 04 Mar 2021,11:33 AM IST