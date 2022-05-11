Land on Which Taj Mahal is Built Belonged to Jaipur Ruler Jai Singh, Says BJP MP

Diya Kumari, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Rajsamand constituency of Rajasthan on Wednesday, 11 May, claimed that the land on which Taj Mahal stands belonged to Jaipur's ruler Jai Singh and that Mughal emperor Shah Jahan had acquired the same from Singh.

Kumari, who also hails from the erstwhile Jaipur royal family also said that the family has records to substantiate her claim. She also claimed that palace of the Jaipur royal family stood at the land previously, reported The Indian Express.