1997 Uphaar Cinema Fire: Victims Move HC to Enhance Punishment of Ansals

The Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) Thursday, 1 September, approached the Delhi High Court seeking enhancement of punishment of real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal, who were released against the jail term already undergone by them for tampering with evidence in the case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire which had claimed 59 lives.

The petition, challenging the trial court's order on sentence and seeking enhancement of the jail term from the period already undergone to the original sentence of seven years awarded to the convicts earlier, was listed before Justice Asha Menon who did not hold the court on Thursday.

The matter has now been listed for hearing on 5 September.