16-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota, Fourth Case This Year

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of suicide. Reader discretion is advised.)

A 16-year-old IIT aspirant, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Rajasthan’s Kota, allegedly died by suicide in the intervening night of 12 and 13 February.

This is the fourth case of death by suicide in the infamous 'coaching factory' in 2024.

The class 12 student had been preparing for the exam in Kota for two years. He passed away hours after the JEE Mains results were announced on Monday.