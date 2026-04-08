LPG to Sabarimala: What is Deciding Women's Vote in Kerala This Year?

The Santhi Mandiram crematorium in Thrissur’s Kuriachira neighbourhood has been closed. It only has gas-run chambers. It receives two to three bodies a day. It cannot accept any. Crematorium managements across Kerala are informing local media that their facilities are running short of gas cylinders.

The Indian Oil Corporation’s bottling plant at Chelari in Malappuram—the plant that supplies commercial LPG across the Malabar region—halted refilling of commercial cylinders in the first week of March. Before the disruption, Chelari produced 3,456 commercial cylinders daily. The LPG bullet tanker arrivals from the Mangaluru and Kochi refineries fell from 32 to 16 per day.

Hotels, restaurants, and catering services across North Kerala began rationing gas. By the third week of March, the shortage crept into households.