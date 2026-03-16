LPG Shortage: 'We Specialise in Thalis, Induction Cooking Isn't Suitable for Us'

All outlets of my 75-year-old restaurant chain, Nanumal Bhojraj, in Pune and Mumbai have been facing a severe disruption in the LPG supply for the past one week amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

We have a total of 12 restaurants run by different members of our family. Three of them—located in Dadar, Prarthana Samaj, and Santacruz—have already shut down due to the shortage, and we are struggling to manage the remaining ones.

Our restaurants specialise in varied thali options as well as traditional Punjabi dishes like paneer butter masala and dal tadka. The menu depends on the availability of gas cylinders.