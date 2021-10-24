Poonch: 2 Policemen and 1 Army Jawan Injured in Ongoing Counter-Terrorism Ops

Two policemen and an army jawan were injured in a counter-terrorism operation in Bhata Durian forest area of Poonch district, in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, 24 October, as reported by ANI.

A Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Zia Mustafa, was taken to Bhata Durian for identification of the terrorists' hideout during the ongoing operation, according to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police.

"During the search when team approached the hideout, terrorists again opened fire on the joint team of police and Indian army personnel in which two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. Mustafa also sustained injuries and he could not be extracted from the site due to heavy fire," J&K Police said, reported ANI.