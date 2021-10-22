Army vs Militants in J&K’s Poonch: Why the Operation is Taking Long

It has been the 12th day of the deadliest encounter that broke out in Rajouri-Poonch district of Jammu region on 10 October.

The encounter is believed to be Indian Army's longest operation against militants since 2003. Over nine soldiers including two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) have been killed in the ongoing operation so far.

Sources from the Army told The Quint the search operation to flush out the militants was launched in the month of August. The first contact between the Army and militants came at Dera ki Gali area of Poonch in the intervening night of 10 and 11 October.

"Five soldiers, including a JCO were killed in the first assault," the Army official told The Quint.