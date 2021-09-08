Soren to Lead All-Party Delegation From Jharkhand to Meet PM Over Caste Census

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be leading an all-party delegation from the state to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss the contentious issue of caste-based census, he informed the Assembly on Wednesday, 8 September, PTI reported.

“Every caste is demanding reservation based on their numbers. However, no proposal could be sent to the Centre for a caste census. I have sought the PM’s time to discuss the issue along with an all-party nine-member delegation from Jharkhand between 12 and 20 September,” Soren said during the Question Hour.

He also invited opposition Bharatiya Janata Party members to join the delegation, which will meet the PM, reported Hindustan Times.

“I want members from both treasury and opposition benches to join us,” said Soren, according to the daily.