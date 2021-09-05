Jharkhand: Soren Govt Allots Namaz Hall in Assembly; BJP Wants Hanuman Temple

While, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress have welcomed the move, the BJP has expressed its strong opposition to it. It is now demanding for a construction of a Hanuman temple in the Assembly complex. The saffron party has also demanded for construction of separate worship halls for people of other religion.

Condemning the move of allotting a namaz room, BJP leader Raghubar Das said that the party will hold an agitation if the speaker does not withdraw the order. He claimed that the MLAs of the ruling party openly support the Taliban and added that the order was a result of this ideology, Hindustan Times reported.