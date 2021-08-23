Urge PM to Take Appropriate Decision: Bihar CM After Caste Census Meet

Among those part of the delegation were RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, BJP leader and state minister Janak Ram, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahani.

Tejashwi Yadav, speaking after the meeting, said the delegation held the meeting for not just a caste census in Bihar, but one for the entire country.

Ahead of the meeting, Yadav had said such a census can help get data which can help in preparing relevant benefit schemes for people from different sections of the society. Meanwhile, BJP's Janak Ram was quoted as saying by ANI, "On the issue of caste-based census, whatever decision the PM takes should be acceptable to us."

The Bihar CM had earlier said that a caste-based census "will benefit all sections of the society and facilitate more effective governance."

Kumar had also stressed that any differing stands on the issue by his party and the BJP would not affect the coalition. He had said that his party will 'keep the option open' of conducting a state-specific caste-based census.