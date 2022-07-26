Cong's Srinivas Manhandled by Cops, His Hair Pulled; Delhi Police Assure Action

Gandhi appeared before the ED for the second round of questioning on Tuesday. Several party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, who were protesting against the ED action were detained by the Delhi police on this day.

The leaders wanted March from the Parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu over several issues but were stopped at Vijay Chowk before being detained.

"India is a police state now, that's the truth. PM Modi is a king, and this is a police state. What will happen if MPs cannot meet the President?" Rahul Gandhi told the media while being detained.

"All (Congress) MPs came here. They talked about inflation, unemployment. They are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside the Parliament and here they are arresting us," he further said.