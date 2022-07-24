Silly Souls Row: Smriti Irani Sends Legal Notice to Congress, Demands Apology

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday, 24 July, has sent a legal notice to the Congress party and its leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh, and Netta D'Souza over allegations that her daughter runs an "illegal bar" in Goa's Assagao.

Irani, who has categorically denied the allegations, has asked the leaders to tender an unconditional written apology and withdraw the allegations with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Aires Rodrigues, the lawyer and RTI activist who found alleged lapses in licence procurement, said that "the whole world knows" that the 'Silly Souls Café and Bar' is managed and run by the Union minister's family.

"There is enough evidence to this effect," he said.