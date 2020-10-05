Hathras Case: Yogi Govt Says ‘Conspiracy’ to Defame It, Files FIR

The case has been filed on charges of sedition, promoting enmity between different groups, among others. The Quint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. | (Photo: PTI) India The case has been filed on charges of sedition, promoting enmity between different groups, among others.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, 4 October, registered a case alleging “conspiracy” in the Hathras case to cause caste-based and communal riots, defame Yogi government, mislead the family of the victim, spread rumours and post provocative, false and insensitive posts on social media, reported Economic Times’ Aman Sharma. Sharing a photograph of the First Information Report, the Economic Times journalist informed, on Twitter, that the case has been filed “on charges of sedition, promoting enmity between different groups, acts to disturb harmony, assertions prejudicial to national-integration, intent to incite and under Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) ACT.”



The FIR, as is evident from the image shared on Twitter, was filed in the Chandpa Police Station in Hathras.

‘Clarification Note’

Before this, on 1 October, a “clarification note” shared by Mumbai-based public relations firm Concept Public Relations on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government in the case of the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras was doing the rounds on Twitter. The press note reiterated the UP government’s claims and said that the “girl in the Hathras case was not raped” and claimed that there was a conspiracy to push the state into a caste turmoil. The PR agency’s note came on 1 October, one day after the body of the victim was cremated, which the victim’s family allege was done ‘forcibly’ by the UP police.

Background