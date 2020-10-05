Kriti, Others Express Anger Over BJP MLA's Remark on Hathras Case

The horrific Hathras incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with social media fuming over the political angle in the alleged gang-rape case. Now, BJP MLA Surendra Singh's latest remarks on the incident have met with a lot of anger and disgust. In a video posted by ANI, Surendra Singh can be heard saying, "Incidents like these can be stopped with good values, not with punishment. All parents should teach their daughters good values".
To which actor Kriti Sanon replied on Twitter, "Teach daughters how to not get raped??? Can he hear himself talk? THIS is the MINDSET that needs to change! Its so messed up! Why can’t they give some sanskaar to their sons???"
Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali tweeted, "To Stop rape we need to change the mentality of men like him who blame a woman for rape. We write “A woman was raped” instead of saying “the man raped a woman”.The stigma is always on a woman when it should be on the rapist.Teach this man to respect the womb that bore him first".
Onir, Vir Das, Shruti Seth also expressed their shock at the MLA's remarks.
The incident, where a 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district succumbed to her injuries after being allegedly gang-raped and brutalised by 4 upper-caste men, has sparked a reckoning around the everyday caste-based violence.
Published: 05 Oct 2020,02:22 PM IST