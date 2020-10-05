Kriti, Others Express Anger Over BJP MLA's Remark on Hathras Case

The horrific Hathras incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with social media fuming over the political angle in the alleged gang-rape case. Now, BJP MLA Surendra Singh's latest remarks on the incident have met with a lot of anger and disgust. In a video posted by ANI, Surendra Singh can be heard saying, "Incidents like these can be stopped with good values, not with punishment. All parents should teach their daughters good values".

To which actor Kriti Sanon replied on Twitter, "Teach daughters how to not get raped??? Can he hear himself talk? THIS is the MINDSET that needs to change! Its so messed up! Why can’t they give some sanskaar to their sons???"