Woman in Rajasthan's Jaipur Found Dead, Feet Chopped Off for Silver Anklets

A Rajasthan resident was killed while grazing cattle in her field in Jaipur rural on Tuesday, 19 October.
Geeta Devi had been grazing her animals in her own field at Jamwa Ramgarh around 1 pm in the afternoon when she was attacked. Her legs were severed by the assailant in order to steal her silver anklets, news agency ANI reported. Further, injuries were found on Devi's neck.
A special police team has been constituted to probe the matter, India Today reported. Jaipur (Rural) SP Shankar Dutt Sharma will be supervising the investigation.
Locals on Wednesday gathered in protest against the crime, demanding compensation for her family and punishment for the perpetrators.
"Such incidents have become common in Rajasthan and they're concealed so that it doesn't appear in media. Criminals are emboldened to this extent, there's no fear of the police. They're deployed just for security of ministers. The government is busy saving itself," Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajayvardhan Singh Rathore was quoted as saying.
