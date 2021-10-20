Woman in Rajasthan's Jaipur Found Dead, Feet Chopped Off for Silver Anklets

A Rajasthan resident was killed while grazing cattle in her field in Jaipur rural on Tuesday, 19 October.

Geeta Devi had been grazing her animals in her own field at Jamwa Ramgarh around 1 pm in the afternoon when she was attacked. Her legs were severed by the assailant in order to steal her silver anklets, news agency ANI reported. Further, injuries were found on Devi's neck.

A special police team has been constituted to probe the matter, India Today reported. Jaipur (Rural) SP Shankar Dutt Sharma will be supervising the investigation.