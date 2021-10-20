Rajasthan Congress MLA Protests & Demands Release of Kin Caught Drunk Driving

Meena Kanwar, a member of Rajasthan's Legislative Assembly from the Congress Party, along with her husband Ummed Rathore, on Tuesday, October 19, staged a dharna inside a police station in Jodhpur, demanding the release of their relatives who were nabbed by the police, allegedly for drunk driving.

According to reports, MLA Kanwar's relative's son and his friends, after being caught red-handed for drunk driving, threatened police officers by boasting about their political connections.

But the officers involved didn't budge, issued a challan, and detained the boy and his friends.