Unemployment Rate Stands High in Haryana and Rajasthan is September: CMIE

High unemployment rates in these states indicate that the so called national level economic recovery and demand resurrection has not yet reached various industrial segments that are still struggling to grow their businesses.



Interestingly, both the states had even higher unemployment in August at 35.7 percent in Haryana and 26.7 percent in Rajasthan.



As per CMIE data, apart from the two prominent states, Bihar, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and Tripura reported unemployment rate in double digits in September, while the national average for the month fell to 6.86 percent from 8.32 percent in the previous month.