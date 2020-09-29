19-Yr-Old Woman Gang-Raped in UP’s Hathras Dies in Delhi Hospital

The woman had been admitted to the ICU in Delhi with multiple fractures and her tongue cut off.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who had been allegedly gang-raped by four so-called upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died in a hospital in Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, 29 September, quoting her brother. The woman had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a Delhi hospital, with multiple fractures and her tongue cut off, NDTV reported.

What Had Happened

The victim had managed to give her statement to the police, stating that she was raped by four men on 14 September when she had gone to collect fodder for animals. The four accused had been arrested and sent to custody. Before being taken to Delhi, the victim had been admitted to an ICU in the Aligarh Medical College. Initially, her family had reportedly accused the police of not taking action.

Who Said What

Speaking to The Quint, Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, said that such brutal incidents of rape has become an “everyday affair” in India, but the elected representatives do not want to discuss it. “News channels will show these things for the next two days and politicians will give some token comments. But what after that? Are these incidents going to stop? Has punishment for such crimes been made stricter? No. How long will women in India fight for safety,” she questioned.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, and demanded “strictest punishment” for the perpetrators of the crime.

BSP chief Mayawati, too, tweeted condolences, adding that her party will help the victim’s family get justice.