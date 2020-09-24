Dalit Teen in UP Gang-Raped, Four Upper Caste Men Accused

A 19-year-old Dalit girl from Uttar Pradesh has been allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men who also tried to strangulate her.

The girl has been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in Aligarh medical college. She managed to give her statement to the police days after the incident and has stated that she was raped by four upper caste men on 14 September when she had gone to collect fodder for animals.

Earlier, based on her brother's complaint, the police had booked a man identified as Sandeep for attempt to murder and under the provisions of the SC/ST Act. The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody after the family alleged that he had tried to kill the girl over some old enmity.