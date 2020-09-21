Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped in 5-Star Hotel in Delhi, One Held


The woman has named 6 persons, including a woman, in her complaint and a case under various sections, including rape
IANS
Image used for representational purposes only. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
India

A woman working as a tourist guide-cum-ticket booking agent alleged that she was gang-raped at a five-star hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place after being enticed there on the pretext of providing her with a loan at subsidised rates.

According to the victim, the incident happened on Friday, 18 September, night.

Also read: Kerala Ambulance Driver, Who Raped COVID-19 Patient, Dismissed 

In her complaint, the woman told the Delhi Police that she was in dire need of money and the accused offered her a loan at an attractive rate. Lured to their hotel room for the money, she was allegedly assaulted and raped.

According to police, the woman has named six persons, including a woman, in her complaint and a case under various sections, including rape, of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

“The room was booked under the name of two business persons. One main accused Manoj Sharma, a resident of Sheikh Sarai, Malviya Nagar, has been arrested. Further investigation and search for other accused is going on,” said a senior police officer.

(This article has been republished in arrangement with the IANS)

Published: undefined