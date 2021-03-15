‘Will Take It Up When Required’: Jaishankar on Oxford Student Row

Responding to a question regarding Oxford student Rashmi Samant, who was compelled to resign as the the student union president owing to the criticism she faced for passing ‘racist’ remarks, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha on Monday, 15 March, that India will take up such matters “when required.”

Ashwini Vaishnaw, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP raised the topic of the Indian student from Karnataka who had faced criticism after some of her social media posts and remarks were called "racist" and "insensitive".

Vaishnaw said, "There appears to be a continuation of attitudes and prejudices from the colonial areas, especially in the UK. The recent case of Rashmi Samant, a student from Karnataka is a classic case in point.”

In 2017, Samant had made a holocaust reference on a social media post during her visit to the Berlin Holocaust Memorial, and on Instagram, she captioned a picture of herself in Malaysia with "Ching Chang", upsetting Chinese students.