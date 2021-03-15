Not Looking for Approval: EAM on Criticism of India’s Democracy

India and China have been engaged in a soft border dispute in eastern Ladakh for over 10 months. Of the several highly volatile points on the border, disengagement has begun at one.

“Now, obviously, when a relationship is doing well, we would respond positively. So, if you extend your hand. I’m going to extend my hand, too. But if you point a gun at me, I shall point a gun at you. That’s reasonable and logical.”

He added that China’s rise has been phenomenal. “When a global power rises, it will have repercussions. It will create ripples that we shall feel directly. Now, we have problems, historical issues, boundary tensions. So, the possibility of the impact of that on us is, obviously, quite significant.”

Stating that the government “can’t have tension on the border”, Jaishankar stated that “We will be the second and third largest economies in the world in the very near future. We are the most populous countries in the world. We are the two Asian civilisations, which are, regaining their places in the global order in a sense.”

The Union minister also spoke candidly on his shift from a technocrat to a politician and the aspirations of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the south concerning the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.