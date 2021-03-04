EAM in Bangladesh Ahead of Modi’s Visit, Discusses Vaccine, Teesta

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday, 4 March, arrived at Dhaka in Bangladesh in a bid to get things ready for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the country, and also to hold talks with the Bangladesh foreign minister.
Jaishankar was reportedly received by Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Andul Momeen at the Kurmitola air force base in Dhaka and the the duo also participated in a meeting during the day.
WHAT JAISHANKAR SAID IN DHAKA
Jaishankar, on Thursday, addressed a multitude of pertinent issues with regard to India-Bangladesh ties.
Pointing out that “the largest number of vaccines shipped by India to any foreign country so far - 9 million - has been to Bangladesh,” Jaishankar said:
Further, he went on to talk about killings at India-Bangladesh border and said: “ Many of the deaths are fairly deep inside India. We discussed it as neighbours and friends and agreed that our objective should be 'no crime, no death border'. If we can get it right, we can address the problem effectively.”
He also addressed the issue of Teesta river and said, “We (India) did discuss it, we have a meeting of our water resources secretaries very soon.”
“I'm sure they will be discussing it further,” he added, according to ANI.
“I think you all know government of India's position, that position has not changed,” he further informed Dhaka.
MORE DETAILS
As per PTI, Jaishankar and his Bangladesh counterpart will be laying the groundwork for PM Modi’s upcoming visit.
They are also expected to engage in talks on a multitude of bilateral as well as regional issues.
Further, the two leaders of their own respective countries are going to take an overview of bilateral Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) that are expected to be signed during PM Modi’s visit.
Jaishankar is also likely to call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his stay there, reported PTI, citing officials.
MODI’S UPCOMING VISIT
PM Modi is planning to visit Bangladesh on 26 and 27 March, and to participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the liberation of Bangladesh.
Officials have reportedly informed PTI that during Modi’s visit, he and his counterpart Sheikh Hasina will flag off a direct passenger train service between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
Published: undefined