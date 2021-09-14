Will Seek Transfer of Mufti's Plea in PMLA Case to SC: Centre Tells Delhi HC

File image of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
The Centre on Tuesday, 14 September, told the Delhi High Court that it will seek the transfer of Mehbooba Mufti’s plea challenging the Constitutional validity of a provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to the Supreme Court.
Mufti, in her plea filed in March, has sought to declare Section 50 of the PMLA as void and inoperative, being unfairly discriminatory, bereft of safeguards, and violative of Article 20(3) of the Constitution, news agency PTI reported.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of Centre, was quoted as saying, “Several petitions concerning various provisions and scheme of PMLA… are pending. Matter has been assigned to a special bench and parties have exchanged questions, one of which is directly in question here.”
Mehta added, “I intend to move a transfer petition. If they agree, we can do it together,” Solicitor General added.
The court had listed Mufti’s plea on 9 September, for final disposal on 14 September.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined