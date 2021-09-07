Placed Under House Arrest, False Normalcy Claims in J&K Exposed: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday, 7 September, that she has been placed under house arrest, as she slammed the Centre for willfully denying rights to Kashmiris.

"GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy [sic]," Mufti tweeted.