Placed Under House Arrest, False Normalcy Claims in J&K Exposed: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
(Photo: PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday, 7 September, that she has been placed under house arrest, as she slammed the Centre for willfully denying rights to Kashmiris.
"GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy [sic]," Mufti tweeted.
Her tweet came soon after the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that most of the restrictions in the Union territory have been eased, including the internet, and that the situation is "fully normal", but under "close watch".
This comes after restrictions were placed in the UT in the wake of the passing away of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on 1 September.
Published: 07 Sep 2021,12:08 PM IST