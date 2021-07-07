J&K: ED Summons Mehbooba Mufti's Mother in Money Laundering Case

Filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the case is linked to the recovery of at least two diaries by the ED after raids on an alleged associate of Mufti, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, news agency PTI reported.

Officials said that the diaries contained details of alleged payments made from the chief minister's discretionary fund, which the ED claims were in violation of rules.

The ED has alleged that these funds were diverted during the PDP rule in the erstwhile state.